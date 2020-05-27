Ninja has announced an all-new Fortnite tournament with a huge $400,000 prize pool—and it begins tomorrow.

Premiering on Ninja’s Mixer channel, “Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite” will feature 60 of the best Fortnite players in the world duking it out for the huge prize pool.

I'm excited to announce Ninja Battles! An online Fortnite invitational series featuring six events across May – July, each with an $80,000 prize pool. Starts tomorrow Thursday, May 28 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET. https://t.co/lvn9KBjEYq #NinjaBattles pic.twitter.com/kg4ncHevQ6 — Ninja (@Ninja) May 27, 2020

So far, confirmed players include NickEh30, Bugha, Ewok, NateHill, and Reverse2k. Many more will join them and compete against each other and Ninja each week.

“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways,” Ninja said. “‘Ninja Battles’ brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans, as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”

BallaTW and MonsterDface will provide commentary of the action. The players will compete from the safety of their homes and on the platform of their choice.

New episodes of the tournament will air weekly at 2pm CT. The participating competitors will also be able to stream from their own channels as well.

All of the action can be found on Ninja’s Mixer channel each week from May 28 through July 2.