New Mando's Bounty LTM starts today in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Fortnite players can participate in the new Mandalorian limited-time mode (LTM) this week and become the best bounty hunter on the island.

You'll have to collect galactic credits by eliminating the target on your Bounty Puck or any opponent you see in the Mando’s Bounty LTM. You can play solo or with friends starting today, Feb. 2, until Feb. 9.

All players will start the battle with three lives and the first to reach the credit goal wins the match. Those who get a Victory Royale in this mode will also receive the commemorative Beskar Umbrella.

Epic described this umbrella as "forged by the ancestral artisans of its alloy metal, this Umbrella bears the signet of a clan of two." But, of course, it's just a Glider cosmetic.

The Fortnite island will be full of other hunters—including Mando himself—targeting the players who hold the best loot, so keep an eye out for other players and hunters while you build up your credits and arsenal.

Image via Epic Games

If you want to take a break, you can also visit Kit's new cantina located in the desert. No hunting is allowed on the premises, though.

This mode contains licensed music that content creators will be able to stream or post on YouTube without demonetization until Feb. 9 at 8am CT. But every piece of content from Mando’s Bounty LTM will be demonetized after this time.