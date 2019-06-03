New Fortnite Xbox One S Dark Vertex bundle will be on sale starting June 7

Epic Games is partnering with Microsoft once again to release an Xbox One S Fortnite: Battle Royale bundle.



A new special purple edition of the console will be available on June 7, and it’ll come with the exclusive Dark Vertex character suit, the Dark Deflector back bling, the Dark Forerunner glider, and 2,000 V-Bucks for players to use in the Item Shop. The character skin is only available for players who buy this bundle, and it’s a recolor of the Vertex outfit that Epic released in late June 2018.



The bundle also comes with one month of Xbox Live Gold so players can play Fortnite online.



This sale comes three weeks after a leak by German website WinFuture revealed the bundle. All information from that first report is now confirmed.



The Xbox One S Gradient purple bundle has a suggested retail price of $299. Players should be able to buy it directly from the Microsoft store once it’s available. It’s unclear if the Dark Vertex set will come as a code or if it’ll be automatically added to the player’s account once they log into it on their console.



This is the second Xbox One S Fortnite bundle. The first one was the Eon bundle, and players got similar rewards for buying the console. At that time, though, Epic promised a “full game download” with the console, which led buyers to believe their Fortnite edition would come with the premium version Save the World unlocked. It didn’t come with it, but later, Epic rolled out an update that enabled the mode for buyers, and those who had already bought it received an additional 2,000 V-Bucks.



Fans will be able to buy the Dark Vertex bundle starting June 7.