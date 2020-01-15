Loserfruit and TheGrefg join Ninja in Fortnite’s Icon Series

The hype around a Fortnite cosmetic set for Tyler “Ninja” Blevins is well-deserved. He’s the first content creator to get their likeness in the game, but he won’t be the last.

Epic Games also revealed today that future content creators will be added to the game with their own cosmetics, starting with streamer Kathleen “Loserfruit” Belsten and YouTuber David “TheGrefg” Martinez.

“Stay tuned for future Icon Series collaborations, including Loserfruit, TheGrefg, and more creators from games, music, and entertainment,” Epic said.

This sort of collaboration opens the door for many famous influencers who have shown love to Fortnite in the past. It doesn’t end with streamers, like TimTheTatman or DrLupo as potential candidates, but goes beyond. Don’t be surprised to see some NFL stars or musicians get some love as part of the Icon Series as well.

Ninja’s awesome new cosmetic set features an outfit that completely nails his likeness, along with a back bling, dual katanas harvesting tool, and a Pon Pon emote. It’ll be available in the Fortnite store for four days, starting on Jan. 16.