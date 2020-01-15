Ninja gets his own, custom Fortnite skin

Ninja finally did it. The popular streamer has been given a custom skin in Fortnite, making him the first influencer to officially get a dedicated skin in the game.

The skin looks exactly like him, yellow headband and blue hair included. His avatar’s blue jacket is complete with an official Ninja logo on the sleeve.

Jessica Blevins on Twitter NINJA HAS HIS OWN SKIN IN FORTNITE #NinjaSkin

The outfit comes with numerous customization options, particularly with the head of the avatar. Players will be able to choose to play with Ninja’s full face visible or partially covered. Players can also choose to turn Ninja’s skin into a wraith-like silhouette with glowing blue eyes.

In addition to the skin, there are a few extra Ninja-themed cosmetics, including katanas that can be strapped onto the back of the character. Epic Games also released an in-game “Pon Pon” dance emote to go along with the Ninja skin.

Ninja is debuting the skin right now on his Mixer stream, but it’ll be available to all players in the Item Shop beginning tomorrow.

Prior to his announcement, Ninja expressed nervousness for the reveal, saying that only about seven other influencers knew about what was going on. After telling everyone about the skin, Ninja said that he’ll have early access to the skin along with a select few other streamers.

Ninja said these new Fortnite cosmetic items will be available to purchase from Thursday, Jan. 16 to Sunday, Jan. 19.