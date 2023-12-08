LEGO Fortnite: Every quest and reward

LEGO Fortnite released with a new map for you to explore and a bunch of quests and rewards you can get your hands on.

This will stay as a permanent mode available in Fortnite, meaning you can get launch quests and even more errands to run every week. So, you better hop in the game and start grinding.

Here are all the quests and rewards in LEGO Fortnite.

All quests and rewards in LEGO Fortnite

Currently, there are four LEGO Fortnite quests you can complete. Here’s the full list of the quests and rewards for completing them:

Quest Reward Build a Crafting Bench in a Survival World One level up Create and Play in a Sandbox World One level up Find and Enter a Save in a Survival World One level up Get a Village Rating of 4 in a Survival World One level up

Tip: You can find your quests in the Quests tab at the top of your screen.

As you can see, LEGO Fortnite has two modes—Survival and Sandbox. While Survival mode is focused on giving you the feeling of surviving in the unknown wilderness, surrounded by ferocious creatures, Sandbox is meant for you to explore the game and enjoy it at your own pace. To complete the quests, enter both versions of LEGO Fortnite and complete the most basic tasks. The quests to create and play both versions should only take a couple of minutes, but the other two will surely keep you busy for a while longer.

Additional quests in LEGO Fortnite to get the free Trailblazer Tai skin

You need to get the True Explorers Quest Pack from the shop. Screenshot by Dot Esports

On top of these quests, you have a special set of quests to get the free Trailblazer Tai skin in LEGO Fortnite.

To start Trailblazer Tai skin quests, you first need to visit the Fortnite shop. Scroll down, and under Special Offers, you’ll find the True Explorers Quest Pack. It’s free, but you still need to add it to your cart and buy it. After you purchase it, you’ll get four additional quests you need to complete. These quests are tied to the Survival Mode—you can’t complete them in Sandbox.

Here are all LEGO Fortnite Trailblazer Ta quests:

Quest Stage one of four – Invite an NPC to live in any village in a Survival World Stage two of four – Craft a Shortsword in a Survival World Stage three of four – Build a Spinning Wheel in a Survival World Stage four of four – Hit and deal damage with a Recurve Crossbow in a Survival World

After you complete all these quests, you get the free Trailblazer Tai skin in LEGO Fortnite.

Will there be more LEGO Fortnite quests?

Yes, there will be additional quests in LEGO Fortnite. I expect more quests will appear in the quest tab next week when Fortnite’s weekly quest reset happens.