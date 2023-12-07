Is LEGO Fortnite Permanent or Limited Time? Answered

You might be wondering if you get to play with LEGO forever.

The first step of the collab between LEGO and Fortnite in gaming has arrived, bringing a new survival crafting game set to please any Minecraft fan — and maybe even convert them.

Earlier this month, Epic Games gifted Fortnite fans with some surprises and announcements during the Big Bang event. That’s when the exclusive LEGO game mode was officially unveiled. It is the first step of a partnership announced back in 2022, which aims to “build positive digital play experiences that enable young players to become the creators of tomorrow.”

Though released inside Fortnite, the LEGO game mode is defined as the “ultimate survival crafting game.” That and the cinematic trailer indicate to it being a treat for Minecraft fans, and not anything like the usual battle royale action.

In addition to the new game mode, to be released everywhere as a part of Fortnite on Dec. 7, the collab includes revamped versions of the most iconic Outfits in the game — now LEGO-style. Prepare to see characters like Fishstick and Peely in a way you’ve never seen them before.

Is the LEGO collab a permanent game mode in Fortnite?

Image via Epic Games

Both Epic Games and LEGO have been keeping most details of the new game mode a secret, such as whether it is a cross-platform or open-world experience. It seems like all is set to be unveiled at the actual release on Dec. 7.

That being said, nothing in the communication of this partnership so far has indicated that it would be temporary or limited-time. Given that it is the first step of a collab set to run for a long time, it looks like the LEGO Fortnite game mode is here to stay. Also, earlier leaks reported in the community already pointed to it being permanent.

For now, we wouldn’t worry about losing this new experience anytime soon — especially if it becomes as successful as it aims to be.