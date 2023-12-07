Leaks reveal that Mr Beast is returning to Fortnite in LEGO form

Mr. Beast will be joining LEGO Fortnite to add to the growing cast of minifigures set to arrive as part of the new game mode, according to new leaks.

Dataminers have identified a LEGO Mr. Beast bundle that will be available in LEGO Fortnite, providing a Minifigure version of the YouTube star alongside a Style, Back Bling, and harvesting tool.

On Twitter, NotPaloLeaks revealed a sneak peek of the bundle, which was backed up by HypeX also revealing the same Mr. Beast Minifigure. iFireMonkey also added a Mr. Beast shop tab is among the many due to be added to Fortnite.

Although Mr. Beast is not a new introduction to Fortnite, having first been introduced in December 2022, the collaboration with LEGO is significant as it’s the first time a social media star like Mr. Beast has been given the LEGO treatment.

LEGO boasts a long line of partnerships across video games and official LEGO sets, including various TV, film, and comic series, but they have, so far, not been involved with the modern-day hype around social media—though this could be evidence that will change.

Fortnite is the opposite, having worked with a bunch of celebrities, streamers, and content creators over the years, so this could open the doors for the likes of Marshmello, Travis Scott, Lachlan, Ali-A, and a whole list of previous collabs to return.

Of course, this is just speculation at this point but the fact that LEGO Marvel and Star Wars look to be coming to LEGO Fortnite shows that there is the potential for plenty of crossovers in the future—and they don’t have to be limited to just skins.

Leakers have also suggested that the LEGO Fortnite map will include a Ninjago area and, if that is the case, there’s plenty of potential to add further areas to the map representing other franchises in LEGO form.