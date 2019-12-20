Kylo Ren could be coming to Fortnite tonight, according to PS4 leak

With Star Wars hype at an all-time high, Fortnite could be getting its coolest crossover skin yet, according to a PlayStation Store leak. The Supreme Leader of the First Order, Kylo Ren, might be hitting Fortnite’s store as early as tonight.

The leak comes courtesy of a Reddit user who found the image on the PlayStation Store. This is the first “official” look at how Kylo Ren will look in Fortnite after multiple leaks showed the model this past week.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Kylo Ren joins new trilogy members Rey and Finn as skins in the game, along with the Sith Trooper skin, which all released as a surprise last week.

Another skin for a new character from Episode IX, Zorri Bliss, was also found in the leaks. The leaked image doesn’t show anything about that one, but it’s possible it could release alongside Kylo Ren as well.

If you have the right skins and right lightsabers, you could even soon be able to re-enact some fight scenes from the movies. We’re expecting some awesome fan movies to be made in the coming days.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters now.