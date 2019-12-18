Here’s when to expect a Kylo Ren Star Wars skin in Fortnite

You don’t have to travel to a long time ago or a galaxy far, far away to experience some of the coolest skins Fortnite has ever seen. Star Wars has invaded the battle royale game with skins, weapons, and an in-game event in 2019’s coolest crossover.

You can’t talk about Star Wars these days without thinking about Kylo Ren. The new Supreme Leader of the First Order is a huge figure in the movies and he’s coming to the game soon, according to leaks.

Fortnite on Twitter They’re back, and in greater numbers. Get the Rey, Finn and Sith Trooper Outfits in the Item Shop now!

You can use Kylo Ren’s lightsaber if you chose the color red in the Star Wars event on Dec. 14, and soon, you can combine it with the full Kylo Ren outfit. But when?

When is Kylo Ren coming to Fortnite?

The short answer is that no one knows just yet when the Kylo Ren skin will be coming to Fortnite, but it’s been found in the game files along with a Zorii Bliss skin.

Our best estimate right now is that the skin could coincide with the release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker on or around Dec. 20, considering that Kylo Ren plays such a huge part in the movie.

Fortnite News on Twitter KYLO REN SKIN + ZORII BLISS SKIN ARE COMING TO THE ITEM SHOP! #FORTNITE (Via @SkinTrackerCom)

It’s possible that the skin could release on the night of Dec. 19, which is the day before the movie releases, in an effort to hype up both the skin and the film. This is also the day when the Ninja and Mark Hamill Xbox Sessions video will premiere, so the announcement could come then, too.

But it’s also possible that it could come out in the days following the release of the movie once everyone has had a chance to see it. Odds are it’ll come some time this weekend, though.

Earlier today, the Millennium Falcon glider was added to the game as part of Fortnite’s Winterfest event. It’s definitely a great time to be a Fortnite player and a Star Wars fan.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters this Friday, Dec. 20.