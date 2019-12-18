Epic adds Millennium Falcon as a glider in Fortnite

Fortnite’s partnership with Star Wars has been ramped up significantly leading up to this weekend’s release of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. And now, gamers have access to perhaps one of the most iconic symbols in the franchise–the Millennium Falcon.



As a part of Fortnite’s v11.31 update today, Epic released a number of features and officially began its Winterfest event, where players can visit a lodge in-game filled with wrapped Christmas gifts that can be opened once a day.



Among the plethora of randomly sized boxes, players can see a familiar shape from one present that seems to have been wrapped without being put in a box. Covered in blue wrapping paper with a white bow, the obviously Millennium Falcon-shaped gift is a glider that players can receive for free just from logging in and claiming it as their daily gift.



Fortnite’s partnership with Star Wars has quickly become one of the most significant that the battle royale game has had. In the past, Fortnite has worked with Marvel to promote Avengers movies with special skins and game modes, but this collection of activations seems to have surpassed that.



Earlier this month, Fortnite held an in-game event previewing a scene from the upcoming Star Wars movie and the game has already integrated a large amount of Star Wars content, including Storm Trooper skins.



Additionally, Fortnite has enlisted the help of Ninja and Star Wars actor Mark Hamill to show off new content in an Xbox Sessions video set to release tomorrow.

