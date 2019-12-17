How to watch Ninja play Fortnite with Star Wars actor Mark Hamill

The crossover between Fortnite and Star Wars is going one step deeper this week when Ninja and actor Mark Hamill team up to show off new in-game content.

On Thursday, Dec. 19, gamers can check out Hamill and Ninja in a video by Xbox Sessions, which is a YouTube series that’s part of the official Xbox channel. Ninja and Hamill didn’t disclose a specific release time for the video in their teaser that was released over the weekend, however.

There’s no confirmation about what content Ninja and Hamill will be playing together, but a teaser video by the two suggests that it could include features that haven’t been playable yet for the general public.

Mark HoHoHoHamill on Twitter Christmas wish in 3, 2, 1… Wait until you see what @Ninja and I have planned with @FortniteGame and @Xbox on Thursday. It’s going to be….Amazing! (and I’ll try not to make a fool of myself) #XboxPartner https://t.co/A9SddlqV4S

Ninja and Hamill’s video will come out just a couple days after the release of Fortnite’s Winterfest, which begins today. The “brand new” content promised in the teaser video could also potentially just be from Winterfest.

The relationship between Star Wars and Fortnite hasn’t been tepid in the past few months leading up to the release of the sci-fi series’ latest installment, The Rise of Skywalker, this weekend.

Among other activations, Fortnite has released special Star Wars skins, including Storm Trooper outfits. Additionally, the game used its capacity for special in-game events to host a scene preview last weekend at Risky Reels.

Ninja’s involvement with Xbox Sessions to show off Fortnite crossover content is an expansion of his relationship with Microsoft. In the summer, Ninja left Twitch in favor of an exclusive streaming deal with Mixer, which is a subsidiary of Microsoft. The Xbox gaming platform brand is also owned by Microsoft.