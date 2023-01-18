Isaac Clarke is coming to Fortnite in a real-money Dead Space collab

Fortnite has been cornering the market on video game collaborations, with Epic Games practically performing a master class in brand integration and deal-making. The number of entertainment franchises it’s managed to get into its game, including competing properties, is nothing short of impressive. Now, a new gaming icon is coming to Fortnite, where his survival skills will come in handy.

According to a post from data miner iFireMonkey, Epic Games will be introducing a bundle for Isaac Clarke in Fortnite soon, likely to coincide with the release of the Dead Space (2023) remake. The content creator says the bundle will be priced with real money, as opposed to V-Bucks, and will feature an outfit, two back blings, a pickaxe, and a built-in emote related to the character.

New Dead Space x Fortnite Real Money Bundle:



Strange Transmissions Quest Pack",

Isaac Clarke has landed on the Island with the survival skills needed. Includes 1 Outfit, 2 Back Blings, 1 Pickaxe, 1 Built-In Emote and Quests to earn up to 1,500 V-Bucks. pic.twitter.com/z3NcBlA7Fr — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 18, 2023

This follows a previous leak that suggested that there could be a Dead Space cosmetic sometime this season. This came from Insider Gaming, which has previously been correct about a couple of different skins that were coming to the game. While it leaked that there was a cosmetic coming, it wasn’t known that this would be a unique bundle with in-game quests.

With the Dead Space remake only about a week away, some might have expected this skin to be a collaboration with the Epic Games Store if you pre-ordered it there. But it looks like Epic has instead gone with the lesser-used real-money bundle. It could cost anywhere from $15 to $25, with the quest also rewarding 1500 V-Bucks if you’re able to complete all the quests.

The bundle will likely release sometime around the launch of the new Dead Space remake on Jan 27.