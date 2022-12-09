A Dead Space cosmetic could be coming to Fortnite soon, leak suggests

Dead Space is one of the most well-known sci-fi horror games and went on to spawn two additional sequels and success for the creative director behind it. Dead Space 3 is due for a remake to hit PC and consoles early next year and rumors are flying about a potential crossover that could be coming to Fortnite alongside it.

According to Insider Gaming owner Tom Henderson, there could be a new skin in Fortnite inspired by the Dead Space series as early as late January, next year. While he doesn’t know what the cosmetic will be, Henderson takes a guess that it will likely be a skin that players will be able to purchase in the Item Shop after its release.

Henderson has previously been right about two skins last season, including DC’s Starfire skin, the first character from the comics company in a while. It also lines up with the release of the remake for PC in late January.

This would follow a similar trend that Epic Games has started in the last couple of years, where skins from major games released on the service grant something inside Fortnite. The most recent example of this is the release of Goat Simulator 3, which featured an in-game re-imagination of the main character, Pilgor.

December is already proving to be a month jam-packed with new collaborations like The Incredible Hulk, Mr. Beast, Geralt from The Witcher, the Doomslayer, and more. Epic Games seems to be starting Chapter Four off with a bang, with more characters likely coming in the near future. The addition of a character from Dead Space will just be another gaming legend.

Epic will likely announce the collaboration, if there is one, sometime after the new year or when the game hits the service for pre-order.