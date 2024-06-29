Best Landing Spots in Fortnite Reload

The Fortnite Reload map is considerably smaller than the current ones, but without cars to get around, picking the best landing spot from the get-go is a must.

Whether you’re playing as a Duo or Squad in Fortnite Reload, your choice of landing spot can completely affect how the rest of the match unfolds. If you pick a crowded spot, it could be game over instantly. On the flip side, if you pick a completely desolate spot, it can take you half a match to pick up the pace. In this guide, I’ll show you the best Fortnite Reload landing spots.

Best Fortnite Reload Landing Spot 1: The Abandoned Cabin west of Dusty Docks

Drop here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Loot the house. Screenshot by Dot Esports Find the tent. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is my go-to landing spot in Fortnite Reload because there’s a lot of loot to claim and nobody around to steal it from me.

On a hill west of Dusty Docks lies an abandoned cabin full of several gold and yellow regular chests and one blue and silver rare chest. Since it’s a pretty remote location, you have plenty of time to loot everything and fill up your inventory with the best weapons in Fortnite Reload.

Plus, you can make your way to the campsite area northeast of it to find a second blue and silver rare chest inside a tent. Now, you’re more than ready to join the crossfire at Tilted Towers.

Best Fortnite Reload Landing Spot 2: The llama building south of Retail Row

Drop here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb the llama. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Under Retail Row, you can find a very special building shaped like the emblematic Fortnite llama. This is my second-favorite landing spot for Fortnite Reload.

To be honest, climbing it in Zero Build mode is a real pain. You’ve got to use tires to bounce and some tricky climbing logs on the llama’s neck to reach the top and grab all the chests. In a regular Battle Royale match, you could probably just build your way up there in no time.

On top of the llama, you’ll find a blue and silver rare chest along with a bunch of regular golden and yellow chests. You can pickaxe your way to the bottom, but be careful not to fall. My friend, who’s definitely not me, kept falling from the top and losing all their HP.

Best Fortnite Reload Landing Spot 3: Car parking lot northwest of Pleasant Park

Drop here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Did anyone say Transformers? Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the northwest corner of Pleasant Park, there are a series of (probably abandoned) cars parked on a hill. This is my third best landing spot in Fortnite Reload, but only if you manage to land on top of the car building at the very southwest. If you’re in Battle Royale mode, you can just build your way up there.

On top of this building, you can find both a golden and yellow regular chest and one blue and silver rare chest. You can then drop down and collect all the loot from the cars and head into Pleasant Park, which is a pretty quiet POI to stock up on more loot.

Best Fortnite Reload Landing Spot 4: Lil Loot Lake

Drop here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Loot safely. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Lil Loot Lake is a named POI you can find between Tilted Towers and Dusty Docks. It’s a remote cabin surrounded by water, so landing here in Fortnite Reload gives you some safety while you loot since other players can’t reach you that quickly

Inside, you won’t find any blue and silver chests, but you can still find a decent number of golden and yellow chests with green to purple rarity loot. It’s a terribly scenic place to visit that’ll keep you stocked for the battle that’s to come.

Best Fortnite Reload Landing Spot 5: Tilted Towers’ No Sweat Insurance Building

Drop here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Best building. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I wouldn’t recommend anyone land at Tilted Towers unless they’re really out for blood. But if you absolutely must, the No Sweat Insurance is the best landing spot in Tilted Towers in Fortnite Reload.

This is a massive building full of rooms you can explore to get chests, including several offices and a parking lot. That said, if you’re planning to land here, loot quickly. It won’t take long for everyone to come from all neighboring buildings to seize this place.

