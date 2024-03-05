Is SZA getting a Fortnite skin? TikTok rumors explained

Fortnite has been adding musicians to the game for years, and the next possible candidate is SZA. Rumors are circulating on TikTok that she’s receiving an ICON skin, but where did they come from, and is it actually happening?

Musical sensations like Lady Gaga and The Weeknd have already appeared as skins in Fortnite, and rumors started on March 4 that the Kill Bill singer was getting scanned ahead of joining the game.

Where did these rumors come from? We’ve done some digging to find the answer.

SZA Fortnite skin rumors

The rumors that SZA is getting a Fortnite skin started on March 4, when an X (formerly Twitter) account called OurGenerationMusic retweeted a video of the 34-year-old taken from her Instagram account. In it, she’s standing in front of a blue screen, which looks a lot like one of the backgrounds you see in the game.

The tweet reads: “SZA getting scanned for her Fortnite skin,” but doesn’t provide any more information.

SZA getting scanned for her Fortnite skin 🎮pic.twitter.com/FXo9ijDMGq — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) March 4, 2024

People then took this and started sharing it on TikTok, where it gained traction among Fortnite fans, leading many to believe that it’s actually happening.

Is SZA getting a Fortnite skin?

There’s no confirmation that SZA is getting a Fortnite skin. Epic Games has not announced it, and neither has the singer.

Where the original poster got the idea from remains to be seen, as they didn’t provide any background or proof with their tweet. While SZA is standing against a background reminiscent of Fortnite, the setting doesn’t match what we’ve seen from other games scanning people.

For example, when Cody Rhodes was scanned for the WWE 2K games, a video showed the process, where he was surrounded by cameras picking up his likeness.

Of course, with Fortnite Festival now included as part of the game, it makes sense that more and more musicians would be added to the game, but for now, we would take this rumor with a pinch of salt. We’ll be sure to update this piece with any new information.