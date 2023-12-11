How to unlock the castle build in LEGO Fortnite

There are multiple unique crafting builds and items you can unlock as you progress through LEGO Fortnite. For those who want to unlock some pre-built structures, castle models can turn your village into an impressive fortress suitable for any knight to call home.

The way you unlock the castle build is slightly different from anything else in LEGO Fortnite. Although you might already know every material you need to make it, how you get the recipe can be tricky. Here’s what you need to know about how you can unlock the castle build and start making the majestic manor items in LEGO Fortnite.

How to unlock the Majestic Manor buildings in LEGO Fortnite

Placing down the Manor Stables in LEGO Fortnite. Screenshot by Gamepur

The only way to unlock the castle build in LEGO Fortnite is to make a village in the desert biome. You can find the desert biome in select locations of your world, and once you do, place a village square building to begin leveling up a new location.

You will not immediately unlock the castle build after you set the village down. Instead, you’ll need to level up and gradually grow your village to receive every item. This means you’ll need to begin setting up buildings, bringing villagers to it, and setting up locations for them to live within it. You’ll want to monitor the village square in your LEGO Fortnite world to see what requirements you need to meet and bring back several resources to finish it up. Creating a level 10 village can take up a lot of time, so you won’t unlock every item immediately.

When you unlock the castle build, it will be underneath the Builds category of your crafting menu, under Majestic Manors. Many items in this category require Granite and Wood resources for you to cultivate to create them.

Not only will you unlock the Majestic Manor buildings, but you’ll also several unique types of flags, such as the noble standard, noble standard poles, and medieval banner. I unlocked these decorations after reaching level two in my desert village, but more items are likely on the way as I continue to expand and level it up.

After you’ve unlocked this once, it should be available for every player in your LEGO Fortnite world. You won’t have to make multiple desert villages, and you can use them anywhere else. When I was finishing this project, I brought all of my castle build creations to the main village and placed them in some existing spots I wanted to add. I enjoyed adding these flavor items to the area, and seeing it all come together was truly satisfying.