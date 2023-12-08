You’ll first need to select a world before you can start your next adventure in LEGO Fortnite. The randomly-generated LEGO world calls your name, but what kind of world do you wish to join?

LEGO Fortnite had a massive launch that filled the servers with enough queues to put Call of Duty to shame. For many, however, the new LEGO mode was disabled, and players couldn’t select their new world or join their friends. That said, things should be working a bit more smoothly now, so here’s how to select your world in LEGO Fortnite.

How to select world in LEGO Fortnite

Select World selection screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to LEGO Fortnite under the Fortnite main menu screen and select the Epic Playlist. Click on LEGO Fortnite to enter the mode’s lobby with a new LEGO character. You’ll need to select which world you’d like to join before you can hit Play. Hit up on the d-pad or tab on keyboard to open the Worlds menu.

The game works similar to Minecraft where you can either create a world with a unique seed or join another world via the Shared Worlds tab. Click on Select World to find your worlds, shared worlds, or to create a brand new world.

Each world has a total of seven keys available to share out to other players. Go to the menu and Friends tab in LEGO Fortnite to invite and share keys to other players in your friends list. These keys offer a unique code specific to your world. They’ll need this to access your world when you’re offline (if you are the World Owner).

How to create a world in LEGO Fortnite

On the Select World menu, click Create New World. Choose an empty save file for your world to reside in. Select your world’s biome based on the 16 screenshots offered with a variety of weather options, like sandy, snowy, and sunny. You can choose either Survival or Sandbox Mode. Survival Mode has HP, animals, mining, farming, and classic enemies like skeletons that only appear at night. Sandbox Mode offers the freedom to build any structure your imagination can conjure.

You can create a custom world without enemies, villagers, hunger, and so on. But any settings you choose for this custom world cannot be changed once you hit Start. After creating your world, the game will automatically save any progress you make. But if you decide to join a friend via their World Seed or create a brand new world to change the biome, head back into Select World and hit Create New World.

You can add pre-existing world seeds to your custom world for specific criteria rather than a randomly generated world.

Choose whether you want to play Survival or Sandbox Mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports Custom settings cannot be changed once you create the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to fix ‘Can’t select world’ in LEGO Fortnite

The Select World option hasn’t been available in Fortnite’s main menu for many players. Here are some of our tips to fix the disabled LEGO mode so you can play with your friends if you’re dealing with this issue:

Log into a single account : LEGO Fortnite won’t work if you are logged into multiple accounts at once. If you have Fortnite opened while logged into two accounts, the LEGO mode is disabled.

: LEGO Fortnite work if you are logged into multiple accounts at once. If you have Fortnite opened while logged into two accounts, the LEGO mode is disabled. Only have one controller on : Turn off any extra controllers if you have these turned on.

: Turn off any extra controllers if you have these turned on. Restart the game : Exit and re-launch Fortnite.

: Exit and re-launch Fortnite. Wait for queues to die down : The game mode might be disabled because too many people are trying to queue at the same time.

: The game mode might be disabled because too many people are trying to queue at the same time. Disable split-screen: Fortnite may think you’re playing split-screen, so check the bottom right corner of the lobby screen. If it says “Hold [button] to log in,” you need to sign onto a different account, launch Fortnite, and then exit the game. Return to your main account and re-launch Fortnite where the LEGO Mode should now be available to play.

Visit the official Epic Games website and follow LEGOFN_Status on Twitter for more help and information if these solutions don’t fix the ‘Can’t select world’ issue in LEGO Fortnite.