How to save in LEGO Fortnite

With LEGO Fortnite combining open world exploration with the colorful characters of Fortnite, players are quickly diving into new adventures with their friends. But for those wondering how they can keep their current place in the world, there is a way to save the game.

A good save system is very important for an open world game like LEGO Fortnite, since players are tasked with collecting as many resources, tools, and weapons as possible as you traverse the varied and often dangerous places around the map. But if you’re worried that you’ll suddenly find all of your newly-found developments have disappeared, don’t fear too much.

Saving in LEGO Fortnite

Share your world, build together.

In order to save your game in LEGO Fortnite, you simply need the current world owner to leave the game so that the world closes for all participants. The server will automatically save your progress to the cloud, and you don’t need to take any extra steps or worry about forgetting to save the game yourself.

World owners should, however, communicate with the friends you have in the server if you are planning to exit the game, since they might be in the middle of an important task that requires their focus. Additionally, world owners can give out world keys to their friends so they can access that server without needing the original world owner to be online and playing.

In order to give out world keys, world owners must navigate to the Players tab when opening their main menu for the game mode. In this tab, they can click on the friend of their choosing, and in the bottom right of the menu, an option to share the key will appear. Note that you can only share up to seven other keys with friends before that specific world fills up.