Fortnite introduced a lot of new content as part of Chapter Four, and this includes a lot of new stuff on the map that happens actively during a match. Whether it be spawning a mini-boss, an island in the sky, or the latest round of supplies, a lot is happening on the map. One of these new items to spawn in is the Combat Cache, with one of this week’s quests encouraging players to go after it.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to recover a Combat Cache in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.

Where to find Combat Caches in Fortnite

Combat caches are medium-sized white capsules that notify nearby players when they spawn. Once someone interacts with it, they have to wait a period of time before it releases its loot. These spawn randomly across the map and players will need to wait for the visual notification to appear. Fortunately, you only need to activate it to complete the challenge. No need to wait.

While there’s no guarantee where these caches can spawn, they tend to show up away from larger POIs and into the more remote places on the island. Most players will come across Combat Caches as they travel from one place to another, with most of them showing up later in the game. These usually have high-quality loot like Slurp Juice and legendary weapons.

That’s all the information you need to know about where to find and how to recover Combat Caches in Fortnite Chapter Four, season two.