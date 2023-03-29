How to play the Forest Guardian map in Fortnite Creative 2.0

Creative 2.0 and the Unreal Editor have officially arrived in Fortnite and fans now have access to hours and hours of new and highly-impressive content. While there are dozens and dozens of new maps available through Creative 2.0, one of the more sought-after maps is called Forest Guardian. This map was showcased in the Unreal Editor live stream on the day of its release, and ever since then, players have wanted to experience it for themselves.

Forest Guardian is a map that centers around a single-player mode where players need to fight wild animals and encounter a large-scale dragon. Your overall goal in the map is to reach the dragon’s egg in this linear-designed map. The backdrop for this experience is a beautiful forest where the overarching trees and picturesque ponds make players feel like they’re in a AAA open-world title.

If you want to experience Forest Guardian for yourself in Fortnite, check out how to access it and view the map code below.

Forest Guardian map code in Fortnite

To play the Forest Guardian map, you need to enter the following code into the Island Code section of the Discover tab in Fortnite. The code is as follows:

0348-4483-3263

How to play the Forest Guardian map in Fortnite

If you need to know how to enter an Island Code in Fortnite, follow the steps below:

Launch Fortnite and then go to the main lobby screen

Open up the Discover tab, which is where you can pick and choose different game modes to play

Select the Island Code box

In the text box that appears, copy and paste the code for the Forest Guardian map

Press Play and you will enter the matchmaking for the map

Once you have passed the matchmaking, you will spawn into the Forest Guardian map.