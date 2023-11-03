How to play Roblox Brookhaven in Fortnite Creative mode

It’s hidden, but you can still play it.

If you’re an avid Roblox player, there’s a good chance you’ve heard of Brookhaven. This charming roleplaying game has captured the hearts of many players and Roblox content creators alike, and it’s now available in Fortnite—well, kind of.

Brookhaven is a popular role-playing game in Roblox where players can customize their avatars, own property, interact with their neighbors, and enjoy a virtual town.

It looks like a Fortnite Creative Mode enthusiast has taken some inspiration from one of Roblox’s most popular game worlds as they have copied the entire map into Fortnite’s Creative Mode. Here’s how you can find Brookhaven in Fortnite and experience it for yourself.

How to find Brookhaven Island in Fortnite

Brookhaven in Fortnite versus in Roblox. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Brookhaven Island was previously listed in the Popular Category of Fortnite’s Creative Mode, but it has now been removed from this section. Fortunately, you can still find the island using its unique island code. Here’s how you can do this.

Fortnite main menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fortnite search menu. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fortnite Brookhaven code. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fortnite loading screen. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fortnite Brookhaven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First, launch Fortnite and enter Creative mode. On PC, you can access the mode by clicking the small magnifying glass icon in the top left corner of the main menu. On consoles, there’s a dedicated button at the side to enter Creative Mode.

Click on the search icon and type in the following numbers: 8794-8292-7360.

The Brookhaven Fortnite Island should be the only search result that appears.

Select the map and press Play.

Wait for the game to load.

Once it does, you’ll be able to enjoy the delights of Brookhaven in Fortnite.

Is Fortnite Brookhaven different than Roblox Brookhaven?

Fortnite Brookhaven. Screenshot by Dot Esports Exploring the Fortnite Brookhaven map. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yes, very much so.

While the original Roblox Brookhaven is a role-playing game where you live in the virtual town, talk to neighbors, and do odd jobs, Fortnite Brookhaven is a free-for-all battle royale where players run around endlessly killing each other and respawning every time they die. For every kill, robbery, or task you complete in Fortnite Brookhaven, you get coins. These coins can be used to buy property around the map and vehicles for faster traversal.

In other words, Fortnite Brookhaven certainly looks like the game it’s based on, but it’s mostly a regular Fortnite game that looks like a popular Roblox map.

