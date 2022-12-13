Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now, partially thanks to the seasonal events that players have come to expect each year. One of these special in-game holidays is the Winterfest celebration, which brings snow and holiday-themed items to Fortnite’s island. This year, a new environmental item, the giant snowballs, has begun appearing on the island.

Players who don’t want to interact with the other Loopers can even hide inside these giant snowballs. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to hide in a giant snowball in Fortnite.

How to go inside a giant snowball in Fortnite

First, to create a giant snowball, you’ll need to use your pickaxe to hammer at the ground repeatedly until a large snowball forms. Once it’s large enough, you should get a “Hide” prompt when looking at the snowball. Simply press the associated button and you’ll jump inside the snowball, hiding from anyone who runs by.

You can hide inside the snowball while it’s still stationary or after you’ve already knocked it loose. Be warned that the second the snowball touches the water, it will disintegrate, leaving you out in the open. Because of this, it’s smarter to use the snowball as a stationary hiding spot while you plan out your next move.

If you see a giant snowball on the map, it’s likely because a player decided to form one there. These giant snowballs don’t seem to form on the island naturally. This means that coming upon a snowball you didn’t make will likely mean there’s an enemy inside or at least nearby.

Keep your wits about you when you see a snowball. That’s all you need to know about how to hide inside a giant snowball in Fortnite Chapter Four.