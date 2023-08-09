How to get Yuji Itadori in Fortnite

The Fortnite developers have continued to give players more reasons to come back to the battle royale with yet another popular anime crossover collaboration gracing the ultra-popular title in its new v25.30 update.

Jujutsu Kiasen’s main cast is finally here and like many anime fans, this immediately had me wanting to hop back into the game. The question is, how do I get my hands on the looks of each of my favorite sorcerers?

Players will quickly realize that Satoru Gojo, Megumi Fushiguro, and Nobara Kugisaki are available to purchase in the store, but where is Yuji Itadori? As you’d expect with him being the show’s main character, Itadori didn’t actually miss out on a Fortnite skin, but there is a very different way to get it in the battle royale.

How to unlock Yuji Itadori in Fortnite

You can complete missions to earn rewards. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To add Yuji Itadori to your collection of outfits in Fortnite you’ll need to complete the Break the Curse event quest line. With each quest you complete, you’ll earn cursed energy which can be used to redeem rewards including Itadori’s look.

Getting access to the premium path of Break the Curse will set you back 1000 V-Bucks but along with the Itadori outfit, you’ll get an alternate look with the Fortnite crossover character weaning streetwear instead of his Jujutsu High uniform. You must purchase this premium upgrade to get the Itadori outfit.

To complete the quest line and earn all the rewards you’ll need to gather 11,000 Cursed Energy so it may take you a little while.

If you’re a casual Fortnite player then this might be a little disappointing as, right now, there is no indication that Itadori will be added to the store for purchase, as the other Jujutsu Kaisen cast members have been.

