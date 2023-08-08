All Break the Curse! Quests and Challenges in Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Event

Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen have joined forces. People will tell you this is a simple marketing ploy, but in reality, the cursed energy from the popular anime really has seeped into the game. In the mood to do something about that? Then you’ll need to finish a lot of quests and challenges.

All Break the Curse! Quest

Completing Break the Curse Quests will get you Cursed Energy that can then be used to get in-game rewards. Head to the Break the Curse tab in the game to look at everything you can unlock.

When do the next quests become available?

The Break the Curse! Quests start at the Grade 4 level of Jujutsu High standards and will progress up to the Special Grade level! Each grade level’s Quests will go live sequentially and be available until August 25 at 2 AM ET:

The Grade 4 Quests are live starting now.

are live starting now. The Grade 3 Quests go live August 10 at 9 AM ET.

go live August 10 at 9 AM ET. The Grade 2 Quests go live August 15 at 9 AM ET.

go live August 15 at 9 AM ET. The Grade 1 Quests and Special Grade Quests go live August 17 at 9 AM ET.

Grade 4

Grade 4 Quests

Help in hunting Curse Llamas 0/3

Collect Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique in different matches 0/3

Damage opponents using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique

Travel under different bridges 0/3

Damage opponents using Assault Rifles 0/1000

Visit different names locations 0/6

Assist in searching chests or ammo boxes 0/50

Travel distance on foot 0/500

Damage opponents while crouching or sliding 0/250

Hit headshot on enemy players 0/8

Grade 4 Discover Quests

Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/65000

Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/130000

Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/195000

Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/260000

Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/325000

Belong Treaty Grade 4 Quest Bundle

Stage 6 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000

Stage 7 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/350000

Grade 3

Grade 3 Quests

Destroy structures or objects using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique 0/200

Collect a weapon at a named location in different matches 0/5

Mantle, sprint, slide, and jump in a single match 0/1

Damage opponents within 10 seconds of mantling or sprinting 0/750

Damage opponents using pistols or SMGs 0/1500

Hit headshots on opponents 0/20

Assist in eliminating enemy players 0/25

Damage opponents 0/1000

Search chests or ammo boxes 0/15

Gain shield 0/1000

Grade 3 Discover Quests

Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/65000

Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/130000

Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/195000

Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/260000

Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/325000

Belong Treaty Grade 3 Quests

Stage 6 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000

Stage 7 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/350000

Grade 2

Grade 2 Quests

Survive storm circles while carrying Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique 0/2

Damage an enemy before taking damage in a match 0/1

Collect Epic or better items within 20 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus 0/3

Land direct hits on opponents using Straw Doll Technique, Sniper Rifles, or DMRs 0/20

Deal damage to Curse Llamas 0/1500

Complete jobs from Job Boards in different matches 0/3

Assist in damaging opponents using Shotguns 0/2500

Survive Storm Circles 0/20

Gan full shields in different matches 0/5

Spends bars 0/500

Grade 2 Discover Quests

Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/65000

Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/130000

Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/195000

Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/260000

Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/325000

Belong Treaty Grade 2 Quest Bundle

Stage 6 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000

Stage 7 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000

Grade 1

All the Grade 1 quests are as follows:

Damage opponents within 15 seconds of using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique 0/1000

Collect cursed Meowscles dolls 0/3

Purchase or upgrade weapons in different matches 0/5

Damages opponents within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus 0/250

Travel distance in the air after landing 0/2000

Hold 4 weapons of Legendary rarity or better at once 0/1

Assist in damaging opponents farther than 30 meters away 0/2000

Visit different named locations 0/5

Damage opponents using sniper rifles or DMRs 0/750

Eliminate opponents 0/15



