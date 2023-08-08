All Break the Curse! Quests and Challenges in Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Event

Fortnite and Jujutsu Kaisen have joined forces. People will tell you this is a simple marketing ploy, but in reality, the cursed energy from the popular anime really has seeped into the game. In the mood to do something about that? Then you’ll need to finish a lot of quests and challenges.
Completing Break the Curse Quests will get you Cursed Energy that can then be used to get in-game rewards. Head to the Break the Curse tab in the game to look at everything you can unlock.
The Break the Curse! Quests start at the Grade 4 level of Jujutsu High standards and will progress up to the Special Grade level! Each grade level’s Quests will go live sequentially and be available until August 25 at 2 AM ET:
- The Grade 4 Quests are live starting now.
- The Grade 3 Quests go live August 10 at 9 AM ET.
- The Grade 2 Quests go live August 15 at 9 AM ET.
- The Grade 1 Quests and Special Grade Quests go live August 17 at 9 AM ET.
Grade 4
Grade 4 Quests
- Help in hunting Curse Llamas 0/3
- Collect Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique in different matches 0/3
- Damage opponents using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique
- Travel under different bridges 0/3
- Damage opponents using Assault Rifles 0/1000
- Visit different names locations 0/6
- Assist in searching chests or ammo boxes 0/50
- Travel distance on foot 0/500
- Damage opponents while crouching or sliding 0/250
- Hit headshot on enemy players 0/8
Grade 4 Discover Quests
- Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/65000
- Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/130000
- Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/195000
- Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/260000
- Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/325000
Belong Treaty Grade 4 Quest Bundle
- Stage 6 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000
- Stage 7 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/350000
Grade 3
Grade 3 Quests
- Destroy structures or objects using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique 0/200
- Collect a weapon at a named location in different matches 0/5
- Mantle, sprint, slide, and jump in a single match 0/1
- Damage opponents within 10 seconds of mantling or sprinting 0/750
- Damage opponents using pistols or SMGs 0/1500
- Hit headshots on opponents 0/20
- Assist in eliminating enemy players 0/25
- Damage opponents 0/1000
- Search chests or ammo boxes 0/15
- Gain shield 0/1000
Grade 3 Discover Quests
- Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/65000
- Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/130000
- Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/195000
- Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/260000
- Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/325000
Belong Treaty Grade 3 Quests
- Stage 6 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000
- Stage 7 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/350000
Grade 2
Grade 2 Quests
- Survive storm circles while carrying Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique 0/2
- Damage an enemy before taking damage in a match 0/1
- Collect Epic or better items within 20 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus 0/3
- Land direct hits on opponents using Straw Doll Technique, Sniper Rifles, or DMRs 0/20
- Deal damage to Curse Llamas 0/1500
- Complete jobs from Job Boards in different matches 0/3
- Assist in damaging opponents using Shotguns 0/2500
- Survive Storm Circles 0/20
- Gan full shields in different matches 0/5
- Spends bars 0/500
Grade 2 Discover Quests
- Stage 1 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/65000
- Stage 2 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/130000
- Stage 3 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/195000
- Stage 4 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/260000
- Stage 5 of 5 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/325000
Belong Treaty Grade 2 Quest Bundle
- Stage 6 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000
- Stage 7 – Earn XP in Creator Made Island 0/300000
Grade 1
All the Grade 1 quests are as follows:
- Damage opponents within 15 seconds of using Hollow Purple or Straw Doll Technique 0/1000
- Collect cursed Meowscles dolls 0/3
- Purchase or upgrade weapons in different matches 0/5
- Damages opponents within 30 seconds of landing from the Battle Bus 0/250
- Travel distance in the air after landing 0/2000
- Hold 4 weapons of Legendary rarity or better at once 0/1
- Assist in damaging opponents farther than 30 meters away 0/2000
- Visit different named locations 0/5
- Damage opponents using sniper rifles or DMRs 0/750
- Eliminate opponents 0/15