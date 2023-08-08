Fortnite 25.30 update patch notes: Jujutsu Kaisen event, Cursed Llamas, Quests

Fortnite‘s 25.30 update is here, bringing the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen crossover event to the battle royale island. With new skins, Quests, and powers from Cursed Llamas, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into in the Fortnite 25.30 patch notes.

A curse has taken over the island, and to break it, you’re going to need to harness the powers it wields. Fans of the anime series have been salivating at the prospect of using the Cursed Techniques from the show, and now you can until August 25.

On top of cursed techniques, the event also brings special “Break the Curse!” Quests, new skins, and major bug fixes. Check out everything included in Fortnite‘s latest major crossover with the full patch notes below.

Cursed Llamas bring Cursed Techniques

The headline addition to Fortnite with the 25.30 patch is the introduction of Cursed Llamas. These evil-looking pinatas are roaming the island, and if you break one, you’ll be rewarded with one of two Cursed Techniques.

Straw Doll Technique: A hammer that fires nails at enemies filled with cursed energy.

A hammer that fires nails at enemies filled with cursed energy. Hollow Technique: Purple: A secret combination of cursed techniques that can destroy buildings and deals damage to anything in its path.

Cursed Llamas with reward you with a special ability. Image via Epic Games

Break the Curse! Quests

If you want to earn some sweet Jujutsu Kaisen-themed cosmetics, then you need to get involved in the Break the Curse! Quests. Completing these challenges unlocks Cursed Energy, which unlocks in-game rewards.

As with most events, there are two tiers to the Break the Curse! Quests, with both a free and premium reward track. Purchasing and completing the premium reward track will grant you Yuji Itadori as a playable skin, along with a special streetwear version of the character.

There are two reward tracks in the Break the Curse! event. Image via Epic Games

There are four sets of Quests coming to the game as part of this event, releasing on the following dates:

Grade 4 Quests: Aug. 8, 2023

Aug. 8, 2023 Grade 3 Quests: Aug. 10, 2023

Aug. 10, 2023 Grade 2 Quests: Aug. 15, 2023

Aug. 15, 2023 Grade 1 Quests & Special Grade Quests: Aug. 17, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen skins

Satoru Gojo is one of the strongest sorcerors ever. Image via Epic Games Nobara Kugisaki is not someone to be messed with. Image via Epic Games Megumi Fushiguro is a true prodigy. Imagevia Epic Games

There are three more Jujutsu Kaisen skins available in the Item Shop, with Satoru Gojo, Nobara Kugisaki, and Megumi Fushiguro added to the game.

Major Bug Fixes

There are only two major bug fixes in Fortnite 25.30, targeting issues with render distance, and a visual glitch involving Ranked Battle Royale:

Fixed an issue where players may have experienced reduced render distance since v25.20.

Fixed an issue where players may have been visually presented their Ranked Battle Royale rank even after switching to Ranked Zero Build.

