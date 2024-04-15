How to get the Stoneheart skin in Fortnite

Fortnite has a skin for every season, including Valentine’s Day. Whenever February rolls around, Stoneheart returns, but that’s not the only time players get the skin in Fortnite.

Recommended Videos

With the Fortnite item rotating every day, you can buy different skins daily throughout the year. This allows seasonal exclusives and rare skins to return and give players a second chance at acquiring them in Fortnite.

How to get the Stoneheart Fortnite skin

Turn your enemies into stone with your sense of style. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Stoneheart Fortnite skin, you need to buy it from the in-game shop. Stoneheart was originally released in 2019 and she returned to the shop over 25 times since.

If you want to add Stonehart to your Fortnite skin collection, you should closely follow the daily rotation since she can return to the battle royale at any time. Once she does, you can dip into your V-Bucks savings and unlock Stoneheart.

How much V-Bucks is the Stoneheart skin in Fortnite?

The Stoneheart skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks in Fortnite. This skin is also a part of two different bundles: Loeya’s Locker and Hearts of Stone. In addition to Stoneheart, these two bundles contain more alternative cosmetics like gliders, pickaxes, and emotes.

All included items in Fortnite’s Loeya’s Locker and Hearts of Stone Bundles

The Hearts of Stone bundle is the complete package. Image via Epic Games

You can get the Stoneheart skin by purchasing either of the Loeya’s Locker and Hearts of Stones bundles. While the stand-alone version of the skin costs 1,500 V-Bucks, these two bundles cost 2,200 and 2,500 V-Bucks respectively.

All the items in Fortnite’s Loeya’s Locker Bundle:

Stonehear — Playable Skin

Wings of Love — Back Bling

Nite Owl — Pickaxe

Disco Fever — Emote

Radiant Zero — Wrap

All the items in Fortnite’s Hearts of Stones bundle

Love Ranger — Playable Skin

Love Wings — Back Bling

Stoneheart — Playable Skin

Wings of Love — Back Bling

Tat Axe — Pickaxe

Cupid’s Dagger — Pickaxe

True Love — Emote

How rare is Stoneheart in Fortnite?

Stoneheart’s rarity tier in Fortnite is Epic. In five years, she returned to the item shop more than 25 times, making Stoneheart one of the rarer Fortnite skins. On average, you should have around five chances a year to add Stoneheart to your collection.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more