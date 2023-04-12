How to get the Made You Look emote in Fortnite

Fortnite is at the forefront of a lot of pop culture, hosting a variety of popular music in the form of Lobby Tracks and Icon Emotes. Epic Games consistently invests in hit songs, applying unique dances or other actions, and then selling them for a mass profit.

The latest to get this treatment is the Made You Look emotes based on the Meghan Trainor song of the same name.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the new Made You Look emote by Meghan Trainor in this latest Fortnite season.

How to unlock the Made You Look emote in Fortnite

The Made You Look emote was released in Fortnite when the Item Shop reset on April 9, and will likely remain there for some time. It can be bought for 500 V-Bucks, which means players will at least need to buy the $7.99 USD pack for 1,000. They can then use the other 500 V-Bucks left over on any of the other emotes in the Item Shop.

For those unaware, this emote is based on the song “Made You Look” by Meghan Trainor, which managed to peak at number 11 on the Billboard Top 100.

It may have done even better on TikTok too, with it dominating the fast-video social media platform at one point, as is standard with Trainor’s songs. Due to its virality and pop nature, it feels as if it was made for Fortnite.

To buy the Made You Look emote just head to the Item Shop’s first tab.