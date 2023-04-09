New Fortnite emote leak could bring a hit Meghan Trainor song to the game

If we're wrong, all we can say is we made you look.

Fortnite has cemented itself as a platform to celebrate popular culture, whether that be the hottest music, TV, or movies. Meghan Trainor has also made a name for herself in the pop music scene, releasing a number of hits that have risen ever-higher in the Billboard Top 100. Now one of those songs is coming to Fortnite alongside a dance, according to a supposed Facebook leak.

The leak was first posted by HYPEX and later further given credibility by the other two major leakers, iFireMonkey and ShiinaBR. The news comes alongside what looks like a typical promotional video from Epic Games showing off a new emote. It features a recently released character as the star, which also follows the developer’s usual methods of advertising multiple new cosmetics at once.

According to Shiina, this leak was posted by a Spanish Fortnite account by accident. If true, that usually means that the new cosmetic will be coming in the next few days during the Item Shop resets. However, keep in mind that this emote hasn’t been confirmed, and players will need to keep an eye on the official Epic Games social media accounts, be it Twitter or Facebook, to see if the video gets posted for real.

If confirmed, this will mark the latest entry into the Icon Series, which has seen other artists like Bruno Mars and Metallica. Trainor’s “Made You Look” would be the latest pop song to get added to the game, likely to be heard in Fortnite lobbies repeatedly for weeks after it launched.

If you’re holding out for this leak to be true, keep an eye on Fortnite‘s social media and wait for the Item Shop to reset at around 7pm CT every night.