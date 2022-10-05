How to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite

Players looking to get the Goat Simulator 3 skin in Fortnite, you haven’t missed your chance just yet. Despite the Epic Games promotion concluding on Sept. 29, players can still access the Goat skin eventually on the Fortnite shop.

For those players who aren’t going to purchase Goat Simulator 3, there is an opportunity to get their hands on the GOAT skin.

How do I get the Goat Simulator skin in Fortnite?

The skin will be worth 1200 V-Bucks and is sure to be in contention to be one of the best skins added in the game.

The Goat Simulator 3 release is on the horizon, and Fortnite let players who pre-ordered the game through the Epic Games store get their hoofs on the classic skin early.

After you’ve purchased your game, players would log in to Fortnite and the skin will automatically be added to your locker, labeled “A Goat.”

The Goat Simulator 3 release is due on Nov. 17, 2022, and fans can experience all the perks of being the GOAT in your battle royale, thanks to this partnership.

Fortnite is renowned for its incorporation of other types of games, movies, and even sports stars. Previous noteworthy incorporations include Goku and John Wick.

Fortnite is available on almost every platform around, including PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC, Stadia, and mobile devices.