One of the biggest attributions to Epic Game’s Fortnite in the early days was the emotes that went viral as a way to celebrate a victory or just vibe in the lobby. Now nearly six years out, Epic continues to release constant new emotes with the hottest songs to build off this tradition. The latest emote to get this treatment is Fast Feet, which was revealed on May 4, 2023.

Here’s all the information you need to know about how to get the Fortnite Fast Feet emote today.

Where to get the Fortnite Fast Feet emote

Keep it moving with the Fast Feet Emote with moves by @Jcreekcloggers. pic.twitter.com/o2hAG9PD29 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) May 5, 2023

Currently, players can find the Fast Feet emote in the Item Shop, as it was released on May 4 at 8pm CT, with Epic posting the typical teaser alongside it. The tweet gives credit to the J Creek Cloggers for the choreography for emote, but it’s unclear if the song is original to Fortnite or not. Regardless, it’s catchy and will likely make a great addition to the lobby emotes.

The emote currently costs 500 V-Bucks, which means that players will only need to buy the lowest tier package of $7.99 for 1,000. On the other hand, you can also likely save your money if you redeem multiple V-Bucks rewards on the battle pass, with it offering enough rewards across the pages to get most emotes at no additional cost.

Epic has been going hard when it comes to adding special emotes lately, with songs like “Master of Puppets” getting its own four-person emote to allow players to live out their rockstar dreams at any time during the battle royale or Creative matches. That’s just one example, with every month, battle pass, and more introducing the hottest new dance.