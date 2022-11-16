Fortnite is one of the most popular live-service games out right now thanks to the influx of new content in the game every two weeks. Players from across the world log in to each update to check out the new cosmetics and complete challenges in the game. Occasionally, Epic will offer free new cosmetics for players who are able to meet certain criteria.

Fortunately, there will be an easy way to claim the Duelist’s Grace pickaxe when it becomes available early next week. Here’s all the information you need to know about where to get the Duelist’s Grace pickaxe for free in Fortnite.

How to get the Duelist’s Grace pickaxe for free in Fortnite

The Duelist’s Grace pickaxe will be available to claim starting on Tuesday, Nov. 22, according to Fortnite data miner HYPEX. With the Epic Games Black Friday sale expected to start around that same time, it makes sense that an EGS-exclusive item would be put out to draw more eyes to the holiday sale.

The Duelist's Grace Pickaxe will be FREE on the Epic Games store only starting from the 22nd till the end of this month. Forgot to post this yesterday! pic.twitter.com/edIFYPwyfd — HYPEX (@HYPEX) November 16, 2022

Players will need to claim this item, either through the Epic Games Launcher or the Epic Games Store website. Make sure you’re logged in with your account and you should be able to claim the Duelist’s Grace pickaxe without issue. Players likely won’t have to purchase anything to get the pickaxe; just log onto the store and claim the pickaxe.

The goal of this promotion will be to get more eyes on Epic Games’ Black Friday sale, drawing in the many players who are eager to get every free cosmetic they can find.