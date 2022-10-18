How to get the Desdemona skin in Fortnite

Skins are Fortnite’s trademark that gives the community an opportunity to assume the look of their favorite content creator, Marvel hero, or sports legend like Patrick Mahomes. To keep the skins rare and exclusive as intended, the skins normally rotate from anywhere to every few weeks up to three years.

The latest event happening in Fortnite is Fortnitemares. Celebrating Halloween in the game, Fortnitemares redecorate the island into an eerie nightmare crawling with unpleasant surprises like Cube Monsters, Grim Gables, and exciting Halloween challenges to complete before the end of the event. On top of that, Fortnitemares bring about a series of skin-crawling skins to the shop, with the most alluring being Desdemona.

Named after Shakespeare’s character from Othello, Desdemona is a rare devil-like Fortnite skin released during Chapter Three, season four as a part of the Darkest Circles Set. So, here’s everything you need to know about Desdemona, including how to get her, where to get her, and when the skin will return to the shop if you missed it.

How to get the Desdemona skin?

Desdemona is a rare Fortnite outfit available in the Item Shop on its own for 1,200 V-Bucks. You can also buy the skin with the Darkest Circles Bundle worth 1,800 V-Bucks. The bundle, besides Desdemona herself, includes the Furia pickaxe, the Starbright wrap, a loading screen featuring Desdemona, and a back bling.

Released on Wednesday, Oct. 12, after the 22.10 hotfix, the Desdemona skin was in the game only for a limited time: from Oct. 12 to 13. This, unfortunately, means that the skin is no longer available for purchase, but it is rather one of the rarest skins Fortnite collectors could have gotten their hands on.

Will Desdemona return to shop?

Since Desdemona, the true deviless, was only available in the shop from Oct. 12 to 13, many members of the community are left wondering if we’ll see her any time soon.

Fortnitemares, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Oct. 18, will bring about a series of changes to the island, as well as Halloween-themed skins and cosmetics. Although there’s no guarantee, there’s a strong possibility Desdemona might make a return with the event’s launch. If Epic Games decides against bringing back this epic skin only a couple of days after vaulting it, Desdemona’s next Fortnite appearance could be during next year’s Fortnitemares.