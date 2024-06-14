How to get Scuba Crystal Fortnite skin

Plenty of skins are available in Fortnite to show off to your friends and rival players, but some are rarer than others and only return to the Shop for a limited window—including the Scuba Crystal skin, which we can tell you how to get.

Skins in Fortnite come and go, with the Scuba Crystal skin first introduced in Chapter Two, season seven, and has come and gone several times over the years.

These limited-time windows make the desirability of adding rarer skins to your Locker even greater, and a new chance is here to get the Scuba Crystal skin, so we’ve outlined everything you need to know below.

How to get the Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite

Get it while you can. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The only way to get the Scuba Crystal skin in Fortnite is to purchase it in the Shop using V-Bucks. You have two choices to add the skin to your Locker. You can either purchase only the skin or a bundle.

Fortnite’s Scuba Crystal skin was first introduced in July 2021 and has returned to the Shop several times in the years since, although for limited periods. Before returning on July 13 as part of the Metallica update, there was a 264-day period without Scuba Crystal in the store.

If you’re only interested in the Outfit, the Scuba Crystal skin is purchasable for 800 V-Bucks and comes with the option for glasses to be on or off and a LEGO style. This option is available to purchase until June 27.

For more bang for your V-Bucks, there’s also the Scuba Crystal Bundle for 1,300 V-Bucks, currently offering a saving of 400 V-Bucks, that comes with the Outfit and LEGO style, as well as the Rainbow Carver Pickaxe, Birthstone Backplate Back Bling with several color options, and the Cosmic Summer Loading Screen. The bundle is available until June 20.

