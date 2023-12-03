Fortnite’s new chapter and season have launched, and the game’s resurgence is evident. To celebrate the launch of Chapter Five, season one, Epic Games is giving away an all-new emote that you can get for free just by logging into the Fortnite website and redeeming a code.

The only catch is that this emote (and its code) will be available on a limited basis, with only the first few million players to redeem it actually getting to use it in-game. Be sure to log in to Fortnite quickly and redeem the code if you want to add the new Nanner Ringer emote to your collection.

Here’s how to get the limited-time-only Nanner Ringer emote in Fortnite at the start of Chapter Five, season one.

How to claim Fortnite‘s new Nanner Ringer banana phone emote

The Nanner Ringer emote is a limited-time emote that will only be handed out to the first 25 million players who redeem a code attached to it, according to Fortnite data miner HYPEX. You’ll need to log into the Fortnite website, navigate to the profile icon in the top-right corner of your screen, and click the “Redeem” button.

The one-time redemptive code you’ll have to input into the Fortnite website is as follows. Try either of these codes on the redemptive screen and you should be able to earn your reward:

BANANNANANANA

BANAN-NANAN-ANA

Type this code into the official Fortnite website. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After inputting that code into the Fortnite website, you should then click the “Activate” button on the page that immediately follows. Then, proceed to log back into Fortnite (you might have to close the application and relaunch the game) to receive your reward. The Nanner Ringer emote will be waiting for you in your collection when you get back into the game.

Hello? Can you hear me now? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make sure to do this relatively quickly as it’s likely the 25 million players redeeming this code will do so soon. You don’t want to be one of the Fortnite players who miss out on the opportunity to add a free emote to their arsenal in celebration of the new season.