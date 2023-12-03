Fortnite Whiplash locations in Chapter 5

In Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1, Whiplash is one of the few vehicles you can find to explore the island quicker. There are only a few vehicles that can be on par with this car, so you need to know where to find it.

Whether it’s to explore the island quickly or to complete different quests related to vehicles, knowing the precise location of cars can help you survive longer in a match. One of these quests requires players to travel distances in a Whiplash. As it is the fastest car on the map right now, use it to complete all the vehicular quests in-game.

Here’s where to find this vehicle in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1.

Where to find Whiplash in Fortnite (map location)

Image by Dot Esports.

Whiplash is a sports car in Fortnite built for speed, but it is not as easy to come by. Although it spawns at random locations, I’ve had the best luck finding these vehicles around Gas Stations in the Chapter 5 Season 1 map. Check the yellow circles on the map image above to see the exact locations of some of the Gas Stations I discovered so far.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

One of the quests in Chapter 5 Season 1 requires you to travel 1,000 meters in a Whiplash. To complete this challenge easily, I advise visiting the locations highlighted above. Finding the vehicle before the circle closes in can be a massive advantage. Ideally, you can drive around completing quests until the last few zones.

Remember, since this vehicle has a random spawn rate, you might not find it at a Gas Station in your match. I recommend searching the areas nearby, especially closer to the roads as you’ll often find them parked on the way. While driving the Whiplash, you can use its speed boost mechanic to cover distances fast. This way, you can outrun the storm damage to find a better position as the circle closes in.

The Whiplash’s speed boost mechanic consumes fuel quickly, so use it tactically to keep the vehicle for longer. If you are trying to take on multiple opponents, park the vehicle far away from the action as it can easily become an escape tool for the other players.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

I found a few more Whiplash cars by simply exploring the map. You’ll often find them at smaller landmarks, outside buildings, along the train track, and parked on the road. This vehicle comes with a handbrake and speed boost mechanic, allowing players to engage or evade enemies quickly.