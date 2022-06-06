How to fix the friend request glitch in Fortnite

Five more notifications and you'll be best friends.

If you’re solo-queueing in squads or party modes in Fortnite, you’ll get to play with loads of different players. When you perform well with a specific player, you’ll naturally want to add them to your friends list.

But shortly after Chapter Three, season three went live, players started experiencing a glitch that happened after they added someone to their friends list. When a player accepts your friend request, you’ll start getting spammed with the “Friend Request Accepted” notification.

Though Epic Games is likely to fix the glitch in a follow-up hotfix, there’s a simple method that players can apply to get rid of the glitch.

How can you fix the friend request glitch in Fortnite?

If you repeatedly receive the “Friend Request Accepted” notification in Fortnite, you can turn it off by following the steps below.

Click on the button with three bars on the top left corner of your screen.

Select the Options button and choose Settings.

Navigate to the Account and Privacy tab.

Scroll down and find the Show Social Notifications setting.

Turn off the Show Social Notification setting and the glitch will be fixed.

Select the button with three bars – Screengrab via Epic Games Click on the cog icon and select Settings – Screengrab via Epic Games Navigate to the Account tab and disable Show Social Notifications – Screengrab via Epic Games

When you turn off this setting, you’ll stop receiving all social notifications, including the one you get when someone accepts your friend request. If you’d like to continue receiving social notifications, you’ll need to re-enable the setting after Epic rolls out a fix for this glitch.

Until the glitch gets fixed, this is the only way to stop the notification spam. You can still keep track of your friend requests by checking your list manually.