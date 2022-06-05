Fortnite Chapter 3, season 3 is now live

Fortnite’s Chapter Three, season three is finally live after players were invited to an epic journey filled with action and reveals.

When the Collision event kicked off, players found themselves on a spaceship/robot that looked like the Gotron from Rick and Morty season five, which was inspired by Voltron and Power Rangers. The season finale for Chapter Three, season two started off with quick asteroid hunting, and then the players landed on the Fortnite map.

Upon landing, players were tasked with clearing the path toward the collider. While shooting down everything coming their way was fun of its own, players also got to see Peely finally use his newly acquired driving skills.

The rest of the event featured clues and sneak peeks regarding Chapter Three, season three. While climbing up the stairs near the Zero Point as it was shifting realities, players could see Darth Vader and Obi-Wan Kenobi dueling. Darth Vader’s iconic breathing was audible during this time, and the scene seemed to confirm Vader’s arrival before the new season began.

The event ended with the Foundation and Jonesy pursuing Geno, and for the first time in a while, the island was left in decent shape. Considering the track record of new seasons, many changes are waiting for Fortnite players. From new and unvaulted weapons to new map elements, Fortnite is once again a fresh game for all the veterans out there.

If you’re ready to jump into the new season, the patch is live, and it can be downloaded on all platforms that Fortnite is available on.