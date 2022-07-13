How to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines in Fortnite

Part of the appeal of Fortnite is that it is an evolving experience that constantly introduces new features and lore to the game. This week’s quest has seen the player work together with The Scientist to find relics that have been teleported to the island. After collecting the three relic pieces and attuning them, players are asked to recombine them in the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines.

Here’s all you need to know about how to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines.

How to enter the main chamber at Shuffled Shrines

In the middle of Shuffled Shrines, players can interact with four different stone markers that have a blue, red, or yellow symbol on each side. To get to the main chamber, you’ll need to find the correct combination of symbols from across the Shuffled Shrine and enter them in order on the markers to open the secret door.

The first symbol can be found in the southwest part of Shuffled Shrine on the bottom level of the temple. The stone marker will be lodged in the ground in a corner, noticeable by its audible shimmering noise.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The second stone spawns in a changing location, but it can always be found north of the first stone. It will usually be on the second level of the temple, also noticeable by its audio.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The third stone is located to the east of the second stone and under a tent. It’s the only tent at Shuffled Shrine and it’s easily noticeable in a semi-clear opening.

Screengrab via Epic Games

The last stone is located to the east of the third stone inside the dirt area that houses excavation plots.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you have the order of the stones, you need to go back to the middle of Shuffled Shrines and enter the correct combination. The door will then open, revealing the pathway to the main chamber.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Be careful of the pressure pads that are sticking out above the ground since they will trigger the poison darts on the right side of the hallway. Go slow and take out any obstacles in your way with the pickaxe. As long as you’re careful, you can avoid the pressure plates and make it to the end of the tunnel quickly.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Don’t immediately grab the idol, as tempting as it may be. Instead, run through the door on the left side and interact with the altar. You’ll complete the final Vibin’ quest for week five and receive the battle pass experience.

After you complete the quest, you can go behind a hidden wall on the right side of the chamber to find two rare chests.