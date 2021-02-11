How to deliver the love potion to Slurpy Swamp or Shanty Town in Fortnite | Dot Esports

Somebody’s desperate for love and you have the goods. Delivering a love potion is part of Fortnite‘s week 11 challenges for Chapter Two, season five and you only need to choose one of the two named locations.

Slurpy Swamp can be found directly in the southwest portion of the map. If you want to head to a more secluded position, go further west past the swamp until you reach a little cluster of buildings near the edge of the island to reach Shanty Town.

Here's what you need to do to complete this challenge in each location.

Slurpy Swamp

Once you're in the swamp, head to the Slurp Juice spewing factory. Go into the main factory building, go to the top right wing and up to the second floor. There, you'll find a small room with several vats and a small teddy bear, indicating your love potion dropoff point.

If you can get a good gliding position, landing on the roof and pickaxing your way in might save you some time.

Shanty Town

Go to the rightmost and largest building in Shanty Town. If you go in through the front door, you'll immediately see the telltale teddy displayed in a smaller interior room, where you can complete your challenge. For helping another person find love, you'll get 20,000 XP.