How to complete the “Hit any of the trickjumps on either the crane, elevated train, or fence” Fortnite Downtown Drop LTM challenge

We’re officially passed the halfway point for the Fortnite: Battle Royale Downtown Drop LTM challenges.

Over the past few days, Epic Games has been offering unique sprays and skateboard Back Bling items for players who find obscure items in the LTM map.

Today’s task is a little bit easier, though. All you need to do is reach certain areas in the game out of a list of three. The easiest part is likely the last one, which you can get at the end of the track.

At the final sliding section, stay on the right side until you reach the end. You’ll see a big crane just before you reach the finish line to restart the track. Use the ramp in front of it and hit any part of the top of the crane to unlock your next reward.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Once you leave the game, you’ll unlock the Kevin Back Board style to equip to your character whenever you want.