How to complete the “Find 2 hidden Shortcuts” Fortnite Downtown Drop LTM challenge

Another challenge has just dropped in the new Fortnite: Battle Royale LTM Downtown Drop, tasking players to cheat their way to victory… literally.

This time around, Epic wants players to “Find 2 hidden shortcuts” on the map and use them, which is a lot easier then you might expect.

There are a number of shortcuts in the game that players can use to their advantage, but Epic Games is only asking players to use two of them. The shortcuts can be found throughout the level that players can slide on into to get extra coins towards a potential victory.

The two you want to use are the sewers, located on the first and third slide platform. These shortcuts will let you bypass a large chunk of the racetrack on your way to victory.

You can find them through a large hole in the wall on the left hand side (first part) and the center (third part) and can’t really miss them.

Image via Epic Games

Complete the quests and you will get yourself the Drift version of the Skateboard Back Bling to use wherever you cancy.