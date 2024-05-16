How to claim Fortnite’s Overclocked combo pack for free

Everyone loves to have free cosmetics in Fortnite, and Epic Games has released an Overclocked combo pack to celebrate the start of its MEGA Sale that players can claim for absolutely no cost.

Like every year, Fortnite offers freebies to players during its MEGA Sale events. However, this isn’t like the Coldest Circles Quest Pack from 2023, which also included a free skin for players. This year, the Codeshear Cloak Back Bling and Grindspeed Wrap are accessible in the game’s store. Even though players will miss a dedicated skin, these freebies are still worth grabbing to expand your collection.

Here’s how you can claim Fortnite’s Overclocked combo pack for free.

How to get the free Overclocked Pack in Fortnite?

The Overclocked combo pack in action. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Overclocked combo pack in Fortnite, you will need to visit the Epic Games Store, sign into your account, and follow the steps below:

Find Fortnite’s game page by searching it. Once you have reached there, head over to DLC & Add-Ons and find the free Overclocked combo pack. After that, make the purchase and continue with the process. After you’re done, you can open Fortnite, and the items should appear on your screen when you come to the lobby.

If you’re not on PC, you can still get the free cosmetics by visiting the Epic Games Store website and logging into your account to purchase the Add-on. Once purchased, players can log into their game anytime to get the goodies, unlike the last few years, where players were supposed to complete a set of challenges before they could unlock the free cosmetics.

The Overclocked combo pack in Fortnite expires at 10:00 am CT on June 13, so claim it before it’s gone. However, keep in mind that these cosmetics are not exclusive to the event and will be back in the item store for the players if they miss the window.

