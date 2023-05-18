How to claim the Coldest Circles Quest pack in Fortnite

Fortnite has become famous for the countless skins it urges players to buy in the game, but it will also offer the occasional free cosmetic or even a pack for players to enjoy. With the Coldest Circles Quest pack releasing on May 18, many players are likely curious about how they can unlock it on their respective platforms.

Below you’ll find all the information you need to know about how to claim the Coldest Circles Quest pack on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and the Nintendo Switch.

Where to get the Coldest Circles Quest pack in Fortnite

How you get this free quest pack will depend on which platform you use, with it not being a part of the Item Shop in the game. You’ll need to claim it through the store on whichever platform you use, with it being offered as a DLC.

PC

If you’re on PC, you can claim the pack from the same account that’s connected to your Fortnite account by going into the app and following these steps:

Click on “Store” on the left side-bar

Click the “Free This Week Fortnite” banner on the top right of the screen

Click “Claim for Free” under the Fortnite Giveaway tab

Complete transaction as normal at no cost

With many people likely claiming this cosmetic, it may take a minute or two for it to appear in your account. Make sure you close the game and restart it to make your account refresh.

PlayStation

On consoles, you’ll need to claim the DLC from that platform’s store, so follow these steps to get the Coldest Circles pack for PlayStation:

Go to the Coldest Circles Quest pack entry on the PlayStation Store

Make sure you’re signed in with the account you use to play Fortnite

Go through the purchase process as normal to add it to your account

You can also simply search the DLC in the PlayStation Store on the console itself. If you have the game in suspended mode, you may need to close it to get it to reset. This should then register the actual item on your account.

Xbox

If you’re more comfortable with Microsoft’s storefront, you can also claim the DLC for your Xbox account. Just make sure to follow these instructions:

Go to the Coldest Circles Quest pack entry on the Microsoft Xbox website

Sign in with your Microsoft account that’s tied to Fortnite

Complete the purchase process as you would with any other free item

The DLC is also available by searching its name in the store on the actual console and claiming it that way. If you have the game open in suspended mode, close it and make it restart, which will cause your account to refresh.

Switch

The DLC is also available for free on the Nintendo Switch, with players able to claim the Quest pack from the eShop. If you want the Coldest Circles Quest pack:

Go into the Nintendo eShop on your Switch

Go to the Fortnite store page and open it

Scroll under the main page and look for the “Coldest Circles Quest pack” in the DLC

Accept the item and have it applied to your account

Once accepted, make sure to restart the game on your Switch so you can see if the items have been registered to your account.

