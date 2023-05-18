Here are the patch notes for Fortnite v24.40

May 2023 has been a hectic month for the Fortnite world. Epic Games kicked its event schedule off with a Star Wars collaboration, which will be followed by a Spider-Man event featuring Miles Morales.

The young web-slinger will be starring in the film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, which will make its debut on June 2, 2023. Before starting to jump around realities, Miles Morales will make his first appearance in Fortnite alongside multiple cameos from the movie.

In addition to all the leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.40, the patch has brought bug fixes and a few changes to spice up the gameplay. Now that v24.40 is live, here’s what Epic changed in the latest Fortnite update.

Fortnite v24.40 patch notes

Same game, higher stakes.



Ranked play arrives for Battle Royale and Zero Build in v24.40.



Patch v24.40 in Fortnite retires the Arena mode that fans have been familiar with in the game. Arena has been the go-to competitive mode and it will now be replaced by the new ranked mode.

The first iteration of the ranked mode will be called Season Zero, and seasons will be reset based on a schedule.

The ranked mode will only be available for Solo, Duos, and Squads for battle royale, and Duos for zero build. Players will also play with the following changes when they play in the ranked mode.

Material caps will be 500 instead of 999.

Harvesting rates will be slightly increased.

Players will drop 50 of each material when they are eliminated.

Trios to be vaulted

While the remaining ranked play changes will affect the active play modes in the game, Trios will be retired from the playlist.

More quests and skins

With Patch v24.40, Epic will add more Star Wars quests to the game. There will also be Miles Morales skins and cosmetics, which will be available throughout the duration of the Miles Morales event.

Bug fixes

Improving some large rocks on the Battle Royale Island to fix them not providing as many materials.

Fixing an issue that has been making it impossible for players to heal with Slurp Juice after being downed.

Back Blings equipped with the Clone Trooper outfit will no longer look detached from the skin.

Fixing the Clone Trooper outfit’s head movement so it will no longer be static.

Fixing an issue causing some outfits to look glossy.

