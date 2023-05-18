All leaked skins and cosmetics coming to Fortnite v24.40

Fortnite players just had an epic Star Wars event to celebrate May the fourth, and Epic Games already has another collaboration lined up for the battle royale.

With a new movie scheduled for a June 2, 2023 release, Miles Morales will first appear in Fortnite before he does in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. Fortnite players will be able to get the young webhead as playable skins, and there will also be quests to celebrate the occasion.

Here are all the leaked skins and cosmetics in Fortnite v24.40

Back Bling — 2099 Web Cape

Harvesting Tool — 928 Axes

Spray — Morales Mark

Emote — Put ‘Er There

Music Pack — Silk & Cologne EI8HT version

Harvesting Tool — Spider-Ham’s Mallet

Outfit — Spider-Man 2099

Outfit — Spider-Man Earth 1610

Back Bling — Spider-Verse Portal

Spray — Spidey Logo Logo

Loading Screen — Where’s Miles?

All Miles Morales cosmetics in Fortnite – Screengrab via HYPEX and Epic Games Miles Morales skin – Screengrab via HYPEX and Epic Games Miles Morales style two – – Screengrab via HYPEX and Epic Games Miles Morales web shooters – Screengrab via HYPEX and Epic Games Miles Morales loading screen – Screengrab via HYPEX and Epic Games Spider-Man 2099 – Screengrab via HYPEX and Epic Games Miles Morales loading screen – Screengrab via HYPEX and Epic Games

With the Miles Morales event going live, players will have access to Lightsabers, Attack on Titan gears, and web shooters at the same time. Fans will be able to test out their favorite mechanics at the same time while opening the way for some chaotic endgame scenarios.

