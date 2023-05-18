Fortnite is offering a chilly cosmetic quest pack for free on PC

Have one on Epic Games.

Screengrab via Epic Games

Epic Games decided to treat Fortnite players with a free cosmetic quest pack on May 18, 2023. This ice-themed skin pack will be available for a month until mid-June, and fans can only claim it on select platforms with access to the Epic Games Store.

May 2023 has been a rather busy month for Fortnite since Epic rolled out a Star Wars event which was followed by a Miles Morales event.

Related: All Star Wars skins in Fortnite’s Find the Force event

On top of all the interactive events bundled with various quests, Fortnite fans can also claim the Coldest Circles Quest Pack by following the steps below.

How to get the Coldest Circles Quest Pack in Fortnite

  1. Log into your Fortnite account on Epic Games Store via a PC or an Android device.
  2. Visit the store page for the Coldest Circles Quest Pack and click on Get to add the cosmetic pack to your account.
  3. Log into Fortnite to complete the redemption process after getting the pack on Epic Games Store.

Adding the pack to your account won’t unlock all the cosmetics instantly, however, since players will be required to complete four quests to be able to start using the skins and other cosmetics below.

What is in the Coldest Circles Quest pack in Fortnite?

The coldest Circles Quest pack in Fortnite contains the following items:

  • Underworld Desdemona Outfit
  • Frozen Oculara Back Bling
  • Cold Furia Pickaxe
  • Frozen Over Wrap
  • A glider

Fortnite fans will be able to claim the Coldest Circles Quest pack until June 15.

About the author

Gökhan Çakır

Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.

More Stories by Gökhan Çakır