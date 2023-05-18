Fortnite is offering a chilly cosmetic quest pack for free on PC

Epic Games decided to treat Fortnite players with a free cosmetic quest pack on May 18, 2023. This ice-themed skin pack will be available for a month until mid-June, and fans can only claim it on select platforms with access to the Epic Games Store.

May 2023 has been a rather busy month for Fortnite since Epic rolled out a Star Wars event which was followed by a Miles Morales event.

Related: All Star Wars skins in Fortnite’s Find the Force event

On top of all the interactive events bundled with various quests, Fortnite fans can also claim the Coldest Circles Quest Pack by following the steps below.

How to get the Coldest Circles Quest Pack in Fortnite

Log into your Fortnite account on Epic Games Store via a PC or an Android device. Visit the store page for the Coldest Circles Quest Pack and click on Get to add the cosmetic pack to your account. Log into Fortnite to complete the redemption process after getting the pack on Epic Games Store.

Click on Get – Screengrab via Epic Games Log into your Epic Games account – Screengrab via Epic Games

Adding the pack to your account won’t unlock all the cosmetics instantly, however, since players will be required to complete four quests to be able to start using the skins and other cosmetics below.

What is in the Coldest Circles Quest pack in Fortnite?

The coldest Circles Quest pack in Fortnite contains the following items:

Underworld Desdemona Outfit

Frozen Oculara Back Bling

Cold Furia Pickaxe

Frozen Over Wrap

A glider

Fortnite fans will be able to claim the Coldest Circles Quest pack until June 15.

About the author