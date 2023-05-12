Fortnite could be heading into the Spider-Verse with new skins, NPCs, and quests

This will be just one of his stops in the multiverse.

There have been rumors since late last year about the potential for Miles Morales to come to Fortnite. These claims were given further credibility when Spider-Gwen was the tier 100 battle pass skin for the last season of Chapter Three. And now, new leaks seem to suggest that Miles may be coming sooner than ever—and it may line up with the launch of the highly-anticipated Into the Spider-Verse movie.

In a leak posted by ShiinaBR on Twitter today, the data miner claims a Miles Morales collab could come to Fortnite any time between May 18 and June 8, which is notable because the new movie starring Miles will be in theaters starting on June 2. It’s likely that the quests and crossover would start sometime around then, just before the launch of the next season of Fortnite.

RUMOR: Miles Morales is apparently set to release between May 18 – June 8.



The collaboration seems to include quests that will most likely give you additional cosmetics.



(Information by @Krowe_moh & @NotJulesDev) pic.twitter.com/8cXcaJVdUX — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) May 12, 2023

It’s unclear how big of a crossover this would be, but it’s unlikely to be as big as the current Star Wars event due to the lack of time between the end of this event and the start of the next chapter. It would likely be a typical event that introduces a new skin, with the return of items like the mythic Web-Shooters, and Spider-Gwen may even be seen walking the island.

Related: Fortnite data miners believe they’ve found the first signs of the next live event

It’s not uncommon for Fortnite to have overlapping events, such as this past winter when Epic was forced to bring back the Deku’s Smash ability at the same time as the Kamehameha from a new round of Dragon Ball Super cosmetics. The ODM Gear is already a lot like the Web-Slingers, so it would be interesting to see how players challenge each other with these items.

The Miles Morales collab has not been official confirmed by Epic Games yet.

About the author