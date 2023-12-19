How to build a plane in LEGO Fortnite

In LEGO Fortnite, you can travel by foot, drive around with a ground vehicle, or build your own plane.

The process of building a plane consists of two phases—farming materials and unlocking the necessary recipes, and then building the plane. The first part definitely takes a while longer than building the plane. But as you build the plane, you apply all the skills you’ve learned in LEGO Fortnite.

Here’s how you can build a plane in LEGO Fortnite.

All recipes and materials needed to build a plane in LEGO Fortnite

Name of the recipe Materials needed One Dynamic Foundation Four Flexwood One or Two Large Balloons Two Silk Fabric

One Torch

One Cord One Large Thruster Three Wooden Rod

Two Blast Powders

One Torch Two Small Thrusters (if you don’t have one Large Thruster) Two Wooden Rod

Two Blast Powders

Two Torches Activation Switch One Wood

One Blast Powder

How do you build a plane in LEGO Fortnite?

Once you have all the materials, move to a field or any flat surface to build the plane, and then follow these steps:

Build Dynamic Foundation Add one Large Thruster or two Small Thrusters to one side (ideally this would be in the middle) Add Activation Switch (I normally place them at the edges so that I can move across the platform easily) Climb on top of the platform (don’t skip this step, otherwise your plane will float away without you) Place Large Balloons Fly away

Once you place the Large Balloons on the platform, you’ll immediately start floating.

How to control your plane in LEGO Fortnite

You can control your plane by placing Wood or Granite Foundations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you turn on the Large Thruster with the Activation Switch, you move in one direction. There’s no steering wheel, and you can’t choose where you’re going. The best possible way I found to change direction while flying is to place Wood or Granite Foundation on the edge.

You have to place it on the edge of the platform depending on which direction you want to move. If you want to move to the left, place the block on the left side of your platform, but if you want to move to the right, put it on the right edge of the platform.

When you want to change directions, destroy that foundation, and place a new one.