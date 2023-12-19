How to build a plane in LEGO Fortnite

I want to fly away!

LEGO Fortnite character flying on a plane
Screenshot by Dot Esports

In LEGO Fortnite, you can travel by foot, drive around with a ground vehicle, or build your own plane. 

The process of building a plane consists of two phases—farming materials and unlocking the necessary recipes, and then building the plane. The first part definitely takes a while longer than building the plane. But as you build the plane, you apply all the skills you’ve learned in LEGO Fortnite.

Here’s how you can build a plane in LEGO Fortnite.

All recipes and materials needed to build a plane in LEGO Fortnite

Name of the recipeMaterials needed
One Dynamic FoundationFour Flexwood
One or Two Large BalloonsTwo Silk Fabric
One Torch
One Cord
One Large ThrusterThree Wooden Rod
Two Blast Powders
One Torch
Two Small Thrusters (if you don’t have one Large Thruster)Two Wooden Rod
Two Blast Powders
Two Torches
Activation SwitchOne Wood
One Blast Powder

Related

All LEGO Fortnite recipes
How to make a car in LEGO Fortnite

How do you build a plane in LEGO Fortnite?

Once you have all the materials, move to a field or any flat surface to build the plane, and then follow these steps:

  1. Build Dynamic Foundation
  2. Add one Large Thruster or two Small Thrusters to one side (ideally this would be in the middle)
  3. Add Activation Switch (I normally place them at the edges so that I can move across the platform easily)
  4. Climb on top of the platform (don’t skip this step, otherwise your plane will float away without you)
  5. Place Large Balloons
  6. Fly away

Once you place the Large Balloons on the platform, you’ll immediately start floating. 

How to control your plane in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite character flying on a plane
You can control your plane by placing Wood or Granite Foundations. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you turn on the Large Thruster with the Activation Switch, you move in one direction. There’s no steering wheel, and you can’t choose where you’re going. The best possible way I found to change direction while flying is to place Wood or Granite Foundation on the edge. 

You have to place it on the edge of the platform depending on which direction you want to move. If you want to move to the left, place the block on the left side of your platform, but if you want to move to the right, put it on the right edge of the platform. 

When you want to change directions, destroy that foundation, and place a new one. 

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.