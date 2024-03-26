How to get a Wrench in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite’s latest patch, V29.10 Mechanical Mayhem, introduced several new features. You can now create vehicles that can take you from place to place or aid you with a few errands in your base. But, to create and maintain them, you need a Wrench first.

The Wrench is extremely useful in the latest LEGO Fortnite update because it allows you to assign Switches and Thrusters to specific channels. With that under your belt, navigating the latest Toys at your disposal becomes way easier. However, you must craft the Wrench in the first place. Fortunately, it’s all but hard to do.

How to unlock Wrench in LEGO Fortnite

To make Wrench available to craft in LEGO Fortnite, simply add a Wooden Rod to your inventory. Once you do so, a recipe for Wrench should appear in your Crafting menu. As you might have already figured out, Wooden Rod is necessary to construct it, alongside one other ingredient.

How to create Wrench in LEGO Fortnite

You can craft Wrench in your Crafting menu by combining three Wooden Rods with one Cord. Luckily, if you have played the game previously, you should already have all the tools to create both ingredients.

You can receive Wooden Rod after you throw Wood into the Lumber Mill. For each Wood block you receive one Wooden Rod, which is a fair exchange, to say the least. When it comes to Cords, you need a Spinning Wheel, where you can create them with Vines. Remember that you need five Vines to craft one Cord, however.

Once you complete making Wrench, you can try creating other items and vehicles introduced with the update, like Compost Bin or Biomass.

